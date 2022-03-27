Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.27.
In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
