Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

