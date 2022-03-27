Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IONKF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 672,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionic Brands (IONKF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.