Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IONKF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 672,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

