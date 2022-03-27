InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.35 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

