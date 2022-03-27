Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ISTR stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter worth $473,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

