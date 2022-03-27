Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,636. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

