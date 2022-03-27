Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

PGJ opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

