Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. 44,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $82.78 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

