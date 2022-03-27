Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,145 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 3.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

