Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.92 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.