Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $459.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

