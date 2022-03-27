Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.

Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

