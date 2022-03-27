Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.85 and last traded at $66.85. Approximately 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a $6,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 30th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.