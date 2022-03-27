Internet of People Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.