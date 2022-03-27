Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Sells 5,207 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$32,075.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,851.36.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.03. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.63.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

