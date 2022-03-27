Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells 18,891 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $132,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.48 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

