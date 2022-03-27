Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00.

NYSE IPI opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

