Insider Selling: Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Sells 1,927 Shares of Stock

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $17,458.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Forest Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $54.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $61,331.76.

Shares of ENOB stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Enochian Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 59,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

