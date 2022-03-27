Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $1,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

