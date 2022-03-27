Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) COO Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) COO Randall R. Lay bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $12,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

