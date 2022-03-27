Insider Buying: WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WeWork stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71. WeWork Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Get WeWork alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $697,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $14,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.