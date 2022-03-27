Insider Buying: Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Acquires 33,581 Shares of Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Richards bought 33,581 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,484.12 ($21,840.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 20th. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

