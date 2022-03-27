Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.58 million and the lowest is $60.22 million. Inseego posted sales of $57.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $303.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 713,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inseego by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inseego by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.