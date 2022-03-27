Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) versus China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Head-To-Head Survey

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% China Automotive Systems 0.57% 1.99% 0.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 88.86 -$153.56 million ($2.47) -1.47 China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.22 -$4.98 million $0.09 32.56

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innoviz Technologies and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 211.36%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.91%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

