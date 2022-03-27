ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

