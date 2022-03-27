Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 78,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,329. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

