Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,055 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.75. The company had a trading volume of 609,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,823. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

