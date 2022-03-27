Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,713. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

