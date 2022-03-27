Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 338 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,031. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

