Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.39. Incyte reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

