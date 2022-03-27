Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $94.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $19,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

