Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$3.80. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 32,039 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.69.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

