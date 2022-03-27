iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.98 or 0.06993573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.55 or 0.99979885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046079 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.