IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IMAC remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -1.72. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get IMAC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in IMAC in the second quarter worth $75,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in IMAC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.