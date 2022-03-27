iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,007,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

