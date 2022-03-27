I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.0453 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $882,328.19 and $2,020.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00026838 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.00886104 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,482,846 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.