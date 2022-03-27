Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $991.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

