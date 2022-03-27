Huobi BTC Price Tops $44,616.33 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $44,616.33 or 0.99853926 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $504,709.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.54 or 0.07042147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.48 or 0.99666275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

