Hunting’s (HTG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 293 ($3.86).

LON:HTG opened at GBX 319.50 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £526.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.72. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.32), for a total value of £31,537.20 ($41,518.17).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

