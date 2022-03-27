Horizon Therapeutics Public’s (HZNP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.67.

HZNP opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,628 shares of company stock valued at $26,184,094 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,316,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

