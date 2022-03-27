Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Horizon Global has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.
In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $268,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.