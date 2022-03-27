Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Horizon Global has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $268,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

