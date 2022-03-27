Horizen Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $48.29 or 0.00107739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $589.74 million and approximately $47.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00440178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00093222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,212,425 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

