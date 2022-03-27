hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HPTO opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07. hopTo has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

