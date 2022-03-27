hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of HPTO opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07. hopTo has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.
hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)
