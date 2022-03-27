Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $197.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.