Homology Medicines, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIXX. Bank of America cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 457.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 74.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 42.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

