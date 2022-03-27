HomeServe’s (HSV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSVGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.27) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 720.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 826.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 79.01.

About HomeServe (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.