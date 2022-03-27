HomeServe’s (HSV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.27) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 720.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 826.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 79.01.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

