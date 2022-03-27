Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HMCBF opened at $30.49 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

