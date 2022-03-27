Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

