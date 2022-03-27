HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

