HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 6.5% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. 2,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.79.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

