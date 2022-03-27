Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $188,202.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $188,202.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

